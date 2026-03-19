Soldiers of the 3-265th ADA hone military skills at JRTC

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Soldiers with the 3rd Battalion, 265th Air Defense Artillery Brigade provide treatment to a simulated casualty during a training event while in the "box" at the Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) at Fort Polk, Louisiana on March 19, 2026. JRTC is the Army’s premier combat training center, providing highly realistic, stressful, force-on-force exercises that prepare units to fight and win in complex operational environments (Photo by Capt. Curtis Rookard).