Finnish Defence Forces CBRN engineers assigned to Kosovo Force (KFOR) Regional Command East, conduct a hazardous materials inspection at the Kosovo Energy Corporation (KEK) power plant in Obiliq/Obilić, Kosovo, March 11, 2026. The inspections help identify and mitigate CBRN risks, enhancing force protection and supporting a safe and secure environment for all people in Kosovo. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Seth LaCount)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2026 06:54
|Photo ID:
|9578685
|VIRIN:
|260311-Z-SR689-1022
|Resolution:
|4370x2913
|Size:
|5.26 MB
|Location:
|ZZ
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Finnish CBRN engineers inspect hazardous materials in support of KFOR [Image 11 of 11], by SSG Seth LaCount, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.