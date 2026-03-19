Finnish CBRN engineers inspect hazardous materials in support of KFOR

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Finnish Defence Forces CBRN engineers assigned to Kosovo Force (KFOR) Regional Command East, conduct a hazardous materials inspection at the Kosovo Energy Corporation (KEK) power plant in Obiliq/Obilić, Kosovo, March 11, 2026. The inspections help identify and mitigate CBRN risks, enhancing force protection and supporting a safe and secure environment for all people in Kosovo. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Seth LaCount)