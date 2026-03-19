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    Finnish CBRN engineers inspect hazardous materials in support of KFOR [Image 3 of 11]

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    Finnish CBRN engineers inspect hazardous materials in support of KFOR

    KOSOVO

    03.10.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Seth LaCount 

    134th Public Affairs Detachment

    Finnish Defence Forces CBRN engineers assigned to Kosovo Force (KFOR) Regional Command East, conduct a hazardous materials inspection at the Kosovo Energy Corporation (KEK) power plant in Obiliq/Obilić, Kosovo, March 11, 2026. The inspections help identify and mitigate CBRN risks, enhancing force protection and supporting a safe and secure environment for all people in Kosovo. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Seth LaCount)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2026
    Date Posted: 03.23.2026 06:54
    Photo ID: 9578678
    VIRIN: 260311-Z-SR689-1006
    Resolution: 5193x3462
    Size: 5.69 MB
    Location: ZZ
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Finnish CBRN engineers inspect hazardous materials in support of KFOR [Image 11 of 11], by SSG Seth LaCount, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Finnish CBRN engineers inspect hazardous materials in support of KFOR
    Finnish CBRN engineers inspect hazardous materials in support of KFOR
    Finnish CBRN engineers inspect hazardous materials in support of KFOR
    Finnish CBRN engineers inspect hazardous materials in support of KFOR
    Finnish CBRN engineers inspect hazardous materials in support of KFOR
    Finnish CBRN engineers inspect hazardous materials in support of KFOR
    Finnish CBRN engineers inspect hazardous materials in support of KFOR
    Finnish CBRN engineers inspect hazardous materials in support of KFOR
    Finnish CBRN engineers inspect hazardous materials in support of KFOR
    Finnish CBRN engineers inspect hazardous materials in support of KFOR
    Finnish CBRN engineers inspect hazardous materials in support of KFOR

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    TAGS

    CBRN
    NATO
    KFOR
    TogetherStrongerForPeace
    Finnish Defense Forces

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