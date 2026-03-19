U.S. Marines with II Marine Expeditionary Force Support Battalion reload an M240B machine gun during a weapons training exercise at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, March 21, 2026. This training was conducted to improve and sustain the Marines’ mission readiness and their ability to supply II MEF with proper operational support. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Channah Chilton)
|Date Taken:
|03.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.22.2026 21:26
|Photo ID:
|9578374
|VIRIN:
|260321-M-DN278-1513
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|5.81 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, II Marine Expeditionary Force Support Battalion Field Exercise [Image 14 of 14], by LCpl Channah Chilton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.