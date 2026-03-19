II Marine Expeditionary Force Support Battalion Field Exercise

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U.S. Marines with II Marine Expeditionary Force Support Battalion perform a dead gunner drill with an M240B machine gun during a weapons training exercise at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, March 21, 2026. This training was conducted to improve and sustain the Marines’ mission readiness and their ability to supply II MEF with proper operational support. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Channah Chilton)