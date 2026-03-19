II Marine Expeditionary Force Support Battalion Field Exercise

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U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Isaiah Bowers, a utilities systems technician with II Marine Expeditionary Force Support Battalion, and a native of Tennessee, pulls the charging handle on an M240B machine gun during a weapons training exercise at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, March 21, 2026. This training was conducted to improve and sustain the Marines’ mission readiness and their ability to supply II MEF with proper operational support. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Channah Chilton)