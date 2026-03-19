A wingwalker performs on the upper wing of a vintage Stearman bi-plane during the Luke Days Airshow 2026, March 21, 2026, Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The Stearman represents the early stages of pilot training during wartime aviation. The aircraft trained thousands of aviators who would later fly combat missions. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Hampton Stramler)
|Date Taken:
|03.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.22.2026 16:24
|Photo ID:
|9578195
|VIRIN:
|260321-Z-VM870-1024
|Resolution:
|6977x4654
|Size:
|7.34 MB
|Location:
|LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Wingwalker over the skies of Luke Air Force Base [Image 13 of 13], by TSgt Hampton Stramler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.