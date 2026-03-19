Aaron Deliu flies over Luke Air Force Base

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Aaron Deliu performs in his Edge 300 SC aircraft during Luke Days 2026, March 21, 2026, Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Static displays and flight demonstrations during Luke Days 2026 reflect the evolution of military aviation and the continued commitment to defending the nation. Aviation heritage demonstrates how generations of pilots and crews shaped the tactics and capabilities used in modern combat aviation. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Hampton Stramler)