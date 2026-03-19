Wingwalker over the skies of Luke Air Force Base

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A wingwalker performs on the upper wing of a vintage Stearman bi-plane during the Luke Days Airshow 2026, March 21, 2026, Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The Boeing Stearman represents a primary trainer used to prepare military pilots during World War II. The aircraft trained thousands of aviators who would later fly combat missions. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Hampton Stramler)