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    Wingwalker over the skies of Luke Air Force Base [Image 12 of 13]

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    Wingwalker over the skies of Luke Air Force Base

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    03.21.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Hampton Stramler 

    56th Fighter Wing

    A wingwalker performs on the upper wing of a vintage Stearman bi-plane during the Luke Days Airshow 2026, March 21, 2026, Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The Boeing Stearman represents a primary trainer used to prepare military pilots during World War II. The aircraft trained thousands of aviators who would later fly combat missions. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Hampton Stramler)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.21.2026
    Date Posted: 03.22.2026 16:24
    Photo ID: 9578194
    VIRIN: 260321-Z-VM870-1023
    Resolution: 5978x3987
    Size: 5.9 MB
    Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wingwalker over the skies of Luke Air Force Base [Image 13 of 13], by TSgt Hampton Stramler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    AETC
    military
    Luke Air Force Base
    Luke Days 2026 Airshow
    Third Strike Wingwalker

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