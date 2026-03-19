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    Luke Days 2026 [Image 4 of 4]

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    Luke Days 2026

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    03.21.2026

    Photo by Pfc. Melissa Chavez 

    56th Fighter Wing

    An AAHF HELO performs a fly by during the Luke Days 2026 airshow, March 21, 2026, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Luke Days 2026 provides an opportunity for the community to witness the coordination, expertise and commitment required to sustain modern military aviation. Demonstrations like this showcase how helicopters have helped shape modern battlefield aviation. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Melissa Chavez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.21.2026
    Date Posted: 03.22.2026 15:52
    Photo ID: 9578150
    VIRIN: 260321-A-KW249-9975
    Resolution: 3742x2620
    Size: 997.51 KB
    Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Luke Days 2026 [Image 4 of 4], by PFC Melissa Chavez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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