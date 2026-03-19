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An AAHF HELO performs a fly by during the Luke Days 2026 airshow, March 21, 2026, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Luke Days 2026 provides an opportunity for the community to witness the coordination, expertise and commitment required to sustain modern military aviation. Demonstrations like this showcase how helicopters have helped shape modern battlefield aviation. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Melissa Chavez)