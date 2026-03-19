Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A USMC F-35B Lightning II cuts through the sky in an aerobatic demonstration during Luke Days airshow, Friday, March 20, 2026, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Events like Luke Days 2026 provide a glimpse into the training, preparation and teamwork that allow the joint force to respond quickly and effectively when needed anytime and anywhere. The Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II demonstration showcases the maneuverability and advanced technology of a fifth-generation fighter. The performance illustrates the precision and readiness required to operate one of the most advanced fighter aircraft in service today. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Melissa Chavez)