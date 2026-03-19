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    Luke Days 2026 [Image 3 of 4]

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    Luke Days 2026

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    03.21.2026

    Photo by Pfc. Melissa Chavez 

    56th Fighter Wing

    A USMC F-35B Lightning II cuts through the sky in an aerobatic demonstration during Luke Days airshow, Friday, March 20, 2026, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Events like Luke Days 2026 provide a glimpse into the training, preparation and teamwork that allow the joint force to respond quickly and effectively when needed anytime and anywhere. The Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II demonstration showcases the maneuverability and advanced technology of a fifth-generation fighter. The performance illustrates the precision and readiness required to operate one of the most advanced fighter aircraft in service today. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Melissa Chavez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.21.2026
    Date Posted: 03.22.2026 15:52
    Photo ID: 9578148
    VIRIN: 260321-A-KW249-9396
    Resolution: 3923x2348
    Size: 580.09 KB
    Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Luke Days 2026 [Image 4 of 4], by PFC Melissa Chavez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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