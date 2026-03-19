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A P-51 Mustang flies overhead of the Luke Days airshow as a part of the Tora! Tora! Tora! performance, March 20, 2026, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Static displays and flight demonstrations during Luke Days 2026 reflect the evolution of military aviation and the continued commitment to defending the nation. The Tora! Tora! Tora! performance recreates the events of Dec. 7, 1941, honoring the moment that led the United States to respond with strength and determination. The act honors the resilience and resolve that defined the United States’ response during one of the most pivotal moments in American history. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Melissa Chavez)