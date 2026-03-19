USS Tripoli Sailors Conducts Vertrep Training

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U.S. Marines observe an MH-60S Seahawk, attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25, from the flight deck of America-class amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), during vertical replenishment training, Mar. 20, 2026. Tripoli is currently underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet, is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Angel Conde)