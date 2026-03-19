USS Tripoli Sailors Conducts Vertrep Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An MH-60S Seahawk, attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25, conducts a vertical replenishment training on the flight deck of America-class amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Mar. 20, 2026. Tripoli is currently underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet, is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Angel Conde)