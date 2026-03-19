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    USS Tripoli Sailors Conducts Vertrep Training [Image 6 of 8]

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    USS Tripoli Sailors Conducts Vertrep Training

    U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    03.19.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Angel Conde 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    An MH-60S Seahawk, attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25, conducts vertical replenishment training the flight deck of America-class amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Mar. 20, 2026. Tripoli is currently underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet, is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Angel Conde)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2026
    Date Posted: 03.22.2026 08:07
    Photo ID: 9577771
    VIRIN: 260320-N-MQ780-1103
    Resolution: 4472x7952
    Size: 2.75 MB
    Location: U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USS Tripoli Sailors Conducts Vertrep Training [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Angel Conde, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USS Tripoli Sailors Conducts Vertrep Training
    USS Tripoli Sailors Conducts Vertrep Training
    USS Tripoli Sailors Conducts Vertrep Training
    USS Tripoli Sailors Conducts Vertrep Training
    USS Tripoli Sailors Conducts Vertrep Training
    USS Tripoli Sailors Conducts Vertrep Training
    USS Tripoli Sailors Conducts Vertrep Training
    USS Tripoli Sailors Conducts Vertrep Training

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    AMPHIB
    USN
    USS Tripoli
    LHA7
    US Navy

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