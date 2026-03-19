Hawaii National Guard CERFP Conducts Flood Search and Recovery Mission

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Soldiers assigned to the Hawaii National Guard Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, and Explosives Enhanced Response Force Package assist the City and County of Honolulu first responders in search and recovery efforts during flood impacted zones in Waialua, Hawaii, March 21, 2026. Gov. Josh Green activated the Hawaii National Guard to assist in recovery efforts following record rainfall and flash flooding caused by a Kona Low weather system. (U.S. National Guard photo by Spc. Donald Bond)