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    Hawaii National Guard CERFP Conducts Flood Search and Recovery Mission [Image 9 of 9]

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    Hawaii National Guard CERFP Conducts Flood Search and Recovery Mission

    WAIALUA, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    03.21.2026

    Photo by Spc. Donald Bond 

    117th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment (Hawaii)

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to the Hawaii National Guard Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, and Explosives Enhanced Response Force Package assist the City and County of Honolulu first responders in search and recovery efforts during flood impacted zones in Waialua, Hawaii, March 21, 2026. Gov. Josh Green activated the Hawaii National Guard to assist in recovery efforts following record rainfall and flash flooding caused by a Kona Low weather system. (U.S. National Guard photo by Spc. Donald Bond)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.21.2026
    Date Posted: 03.22.2026 04:26
    Photo ID: 9577705
    VIRIN: 260321-Z-XQ428-1043
    Resolution: 5058x3372
    Size: 4.97 MB
    Location: WAIALUA, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 13
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Hawaii National Guard CERFP Conducts Flood Search and Recovery Mission [Image 9 of 9], by SPC Donald Bond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Hawaii National Guard CERFP Conducts Flood Search and Recovery Mission
    Hawaii National Guard CERFP Conducts Flood Search and Recovery Mission
    Hawaii National Guard CERFP Conducts Flood Search and Recovery Mission
    Hawaii National Guard CERFP Conducts Flood Search and Recovery Mission
    Hawaii National Guard CERFP Conducts Flood Search and Recovery Mission
    Hawaii National Guard CERFP Conducts Flood Search and Recovery Mission
    Hawaii National Guard CERFP Conducts Flood Search and Recovery Mission
    Hawaii National Guard CERFP Conducts Flood Search and Recovery Mission
    Hawaii National Guard CERFP Conducts Flood Search and Recovery Mission

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    TAGS

    Hawaii National Guard
    USARPAC
    USINDOPACOM
    US Army
    Kona Low

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