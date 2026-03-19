U.S. Soldiers assigned to the Hawaii National Guard Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, and Explosives Enhanced Response Force Package assist the City and County of Honolulu first responders in search and recovery efforts during flood impacted zones in Waialua, Hawaii, March 21, 2026. Gov. Josh Green activated the Hawaii National Guard to assist in recovery efforts following record rainfall and flash flooding caused by a Kona Low weather system. (U.S. National Guard photo by Spc. Donald Bond)
|Date Taken:
|03.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.22.2026 04:26
|Photo ID:
|9577705
|VIRIN:
|260321-Z-XQ428-1043
|Resolution:
|5058x3372
|Size:
|4.97 MB
|Location:
|WAIALUA, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|13
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Hawaii National Guard CERFP Conducts Flood Search and Recovery Mission [Image 9 of 9], by SPC Donald Bond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.