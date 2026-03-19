Hawaii National Guard CERFP Conducts Flood Search and Recovery Mission

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The City and County of Honolulu first responders and the Hawaii National Guard Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, and Explosives Enhanced Response Force Package conduct a mission brief during Waialua flooding, Mililani, Hawaii, March 21, 2026. Gov. Josh Green activated the Hawaii National Guard to assist in recovery efforts following record rainfall and flash flooding caused by a Kona Low weather system. (U.S. National Guard photo by Spc. Donald Bond)