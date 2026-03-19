Hawaii National Guard CERFP Conducts Flood Search and Recovery Mission

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U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Jesse Jackola, center, a supply noncommissioned officer assigned to task force Oahu, Hawaii National Guard (HING), and Spc. Vesi Williams, a combat engineer assigned to task force Oahu, HING, survey and assess flood impacted zones in Waialua, Hawaii, March 21, 2026. Gov. Josh Green activated the HING to assist in recovery efforts following record rainfall and flash flooding caused by a Kona Low weather system. (U.S. National Guard photo by Spc. Donald Bond)