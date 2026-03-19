U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Jesse Jackola, center, a supply noncommissioned officer assigned to task force Oahu, Hawaii National Guard (HING), and Spc. Vesi Williams, a combat engineer assigned to task force Oahu, HING, survey and assess flood impacted zones in Waialua, Hawaii, March 21, 2026. Gov. Josh Green activated the HING to assist in recovery efforts following record rainfall and flash flooding caused by a Kona Low weather system. (U.S. National Guard photo by Spc. Donald Bond)
|Date Taken:
|03.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.22.2026 04:26
|Photo ID:
|9577703
|VIRIN:
|260321-Z-XQ428-1025
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|7.99 MB
|Location:
|WAIALUA, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Hawaii National Guard CERFP Conducts Flood Search and Recovery Mission [Image 9 of 9], by SPC Donald Bond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.