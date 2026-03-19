Naval Reactor Visits USS Ronald Reagan

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Adm. William Houston, director, Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program, right, shakes hands with Capt. Dale Gregory, commanding officer of USS Ronald Reagan, as he departs the quarterdeck aboard USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in port at Naval Base Kitsap-Bremerton, Washington, March 19, 2026. The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier Ronald Reagan is undergoing scheduled maintenance at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility while remaining a combat-ready force dedicated to protecting and defending the United States. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Christian Gonzalez)