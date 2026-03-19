(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Naval Reactor Visits USS Ronald Reagan [Image 5 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Naval Reactor Visits USS Ronald Reagan

    BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    03.19.2026

    Photo by Seaman Christian Gonzalez 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    Adm. William Houston, director, Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program, right, shakes hands with Capt. Dale Gregory, commanding officer of USS Ronald Reagan, as he departs the quarterdeck aboard USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in port at Naval Base Kitsap-Bremerton, Washington, March 19, 2026. The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier Ronald Reagan is undergoing scheduled maintenance at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility while remaining a combat-ready force dedicated to protecting and defending the United States. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Christian Gonzalez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2026
    Date Posted: 03.21.2026 15:26
    Photo ID: 9577378
    VIRIN: 260319-N-JJ780-1080
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 3.45 MB
    Location: BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Reactor Visits USS Ronald Reagan [Image 5 of 5], by SN Christian Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Naval Reactor Visits USS Ronald Reagan
    Naval Reactor Visits USS Ronald Reagan
    Naval Reactor Visits USS Ronald Reagan
    Naval Reactor Visits USS Ronald Reagan
    Naval Reactor Visits USS Ronald Reagan

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery