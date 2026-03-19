Adm. William Houston, director, Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program, speaks to reactor department Sailors in the in port cabin aboard USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in port at Naval Base Kitsap-Bremerton, Washington, March 19, 2026. The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier Ronald Reagan is undergoing scheduled maintenance at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility while remaining a combat-ready force dedicated to protecting and defending the United States. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Christian Gonzalez)
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.21.2026 15:26
|Photo ID:
|9577377
|VIRIN:
|260319-N-JJ780-1068
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|2.9 MB
|Location:
|BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Naval Reactor Visits USS Ronald Reagan [Image 5 of 5], by SN Christian Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.