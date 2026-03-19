Naval Reactor Visits USS Ronald Reagan

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Adm. William Houston, director, Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program, speaks to reactor department Sailors in the in port cabin aboard USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in port at Naval Base Kitsap-Bremerton, Washington, March 19, 2026. The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier Ronald Reagan is undergoing scheduled maintenance at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility while remaining a combat-ready force dedicated to protecting and defending the United States. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Christian Gonzalez)