Director Stubbs and Maj. Gen. Haas visit 3-265 ADA at the Joint Readiness Training Center

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Lt. Gen. Jonathan Stubbs, director of the Army National Guard, and Command Sgt. Maj. James Brian Kendrick, the principal advisor to the director of the Army National Guard, greets medical soldiers at an aid station of the 3rd Battalion, 265th Air Defense Artillery Regiment on March 19, 2026 at the Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) at Fort Polk, La. JRTC is one of the Army’s premier combat training centers, using realistic, high-stress scenarios to train units on mission-essential tasks and readiness for large-scale operations. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Curtis Rookard).