Director Stubbs and Maj. Gen. Haas visit 3-265 ADA at the Joint Readiness Training Center

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Director of the Army National Guard Lt. Gen. Jonathan Stubbs, right, receives a brief from the communications officer of the 3rd Battalion, 265th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 1st Lt. Jacob Gomez, left, on March 19, 2026 at the Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) at Fort Polk, La. JRTC is one of the Army’s premier combat training centers, using realistic, high-stress scenarios to train units on mission-essential tasks and readiness for large-scale operations. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Curtis Rookard).