Director Stubbs and Maj. Gen. Haas visit 3-265 ADA at the Joint Readiness Training Center

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Director of the Army National Guard Lt. Gen. Jonathan Stubbs, center, receives a brief from soldiers of the 3rd Battalion, 265th Air Defense Artillery Regiment at the Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) at Fort Polk, La. on March 19, 2026. JRTC is one of the Army’s premier combat training centers, using realistic, high-stress scenarios to train units on mission-essential tasks and readiness for large-scale operations. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Curtis Rookard).