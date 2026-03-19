Mr. Eric Geressy, the Senior Advisor to the Secretary of War for Strategy, visits U.S. Central Command headquarters, March 20, 2026. (U.S. Central Command Photo)
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2026 18:21
|Photo ID:
|9576784
|VIRIN:
|260320-D-VG904-1009
|Resolution:
|6208x5096
|Size:
|3.33 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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