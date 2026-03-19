Date Taken: 03.20.2026 Date Posted: 03.20.2026 18:21 Photo ID: 9576778 VIRIN: 260320-D-VG904-1003 Resolution: 7920x5392 Size: 5.09 MB Location: US

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This work, Senior Advisor to the Secretary of War for Strategy visits U.S. Central Command [Image 19 of 19], by Thomas Gagnier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.