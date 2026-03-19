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    Senior Advisor to the Secretary of War for Strategy visits U.S. Central Command [Image 1 of 19]

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    Senior Advisor to the Secretary of War for Strategy visits U.S. Central Command

    UNITED STATES

    03.20.2026

    Photo by Thomas Gagnier 

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs           

    Mr. Eric Geressy, the Senior Advisor to the Secretary of War for Strategy, visits U.S. Central Command headquarters, March 20, 2026. (U.S. Central Command Photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.20.2026
    Date Posted: 03.20.2026 18:21
    Photo ID: 9576776
    VIRIN: 260320-D-VG904-1001
    Resolution: 7104x5272
    Size: 4.49 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Senior Advisor to the Secretary of War for Strategy visits U.S. Central Command [Image 19 of 19], by Thomas Gagnier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Senior Advisor to the Secretary of War for Strategy visits U.S. Central Command
    Senior Advisor to the Secretary of War for Strategy visits U.S. Central Command
    Senior Advisor to the Secretary of War for Strategy visits U.S. Central Command
    Senior Advisor to the Secretary of War for Strategy visits U.S. Central Command
    Senior Advisor to the Secretary of War for Strategy visits U.S. Central Command
    Senior Advisor to the Secretary of War for Strategy visits U.S. Central Command
    Senior Advisor to the Secretary of War for Strategy visits U.S. Central Command
    Senior Advisor to the Secretary of War for Strategy visits U.S. Central Command
    Senior Advisor to the Secretary of War for Strategy visits U.S. Central Command
    Senior Advisor to the Secretary of War for Strategy visits U.S. Central Command
    Senior Advisor to the Secretary of War for Strategy visits U.S. Central Command
    Senior Advisor to the Secretary of War for Strategy visits U.S. Central Command
    Senior Advisor to the Secretary of War for Strategy visits U.S. Central Command
    Senior Advisor to the Secretary of War for Strategy visits U.S. Central Command
    Senior Advisor to the Secretary of War for Strategy visits U.S. Central Command
    Senior Advisor to the Secretary of War for Strategy visits U.S. Central Command
    Senior Advisor to the Secretary of War for Strategy visits U.S. Central Command
    Senior Advisor to the Secretary of War for Strategy visits U.S. Central Command
    Senior Advisor to the Secretary of War for Strategy visits U.S. Central Command

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