JBAB celebrates senior master sergeant select

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U.S. Air Force 11th Wing master sergeants selected for promotion gather for a photo at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., March 6, 2026. The Air Force promoted 1,474 out of 13,315 eligible master sergeants in recognition of the selectee's operational leadership experience and potential to lead at the strategic leadership level. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brandon Thomas)