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    JBAB celebrates senior master sergeant select [Image 3 of 3]

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    JBAB celebrates senior master sergeant select

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2026

    Photo by Brandon Thomas 

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    U.S. Air Force 11th Wing master sergeants selected for promotion gather for a photo at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., March 6, 2026. The Air Force promoted 1,474 out of 13,315 eligible master sergeants in recognition of the selectee's operational leadership experience and potential to lead at the strategic leadership level. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brandon Thomas)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2026
    Date Posted: 03.20.2026 13:35
    Photo ID: 9576186
    VIRIN: 260306-F-L1398-1151
    Resolution: 5125x3410
    Size: 3.32 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, JBAB celebrates senior master sergeant select [Image 3 of 3], by Brandon Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    JBAB celebrates senior master sergeant select
    JBAB celebrates senior master sergeant select
    JBAB celebrates senior master sergeant select

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