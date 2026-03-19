U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Catrell Wilson, command chief of the 11th Operations Group, delivers remarks during the senior master sergeants release party at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., March 6, 2026. Loved ones, coworkers and JBAB leadership came together to celebrate the new senior master sergeant select. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brandon Thomas)
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2026 13:35
|Photo ID:
|9576185
|VIRIN:
|260306-F-L1398-1116
|Resolution:
|5299x3526
|Size:
|1.81 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, JBAB celebrates senior master sergeant select [Image 3 of 3], by Brandon Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.