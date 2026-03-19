JBAB celebrates senior master sergeant select

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U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Catrell Wilson, command chief of the 11th Operations Group, delivers remarks during the senior master sergeants release party at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., March 6, 2026. Loved ones, coworkers and JBAB leadership came together to celebrate the new senior master sergeant select. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brandon Thomas)