JBAB celebrates senior master sergeant select

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U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Amanda Armenti, 11th Operations Group first sergeant, high-fives her teammates during the senior master sergeant release party at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., March 6, 2026. The nine JBAB members selected were among an elite selection rate of 11 percent in the 2026 promotion cycle. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brandon Thomas)