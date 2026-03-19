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    Blue Ridge departs Manila [Image 2 of 2]

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    Blue Ridge departs Manila

    MANILA, PHILIPPINES

    03.19.2026

    Photo by Seaman Andres Fonts 

    USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19)

    U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) departs Manila, Philippines following a scheduled port visit, March 20, 2026. Blue Ridge and embarked U.S. 7th Fleet staff conduct regular Indo-Pacific patrols to deter aggression, strengthen alliances and partnerships, and advance future warfighting capabilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Andres Fonts)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2026
    Date Posted: 03.20.2026 07:38
    Photo ID: 9575425
    VIRIN: 260320-N-XP216-1027
    Resolution: 5455x3637
    Size: 1.64 MB
    Location: MANILA, PH
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 2

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    This work, Blue Ridge departs Manila [Image 2 of 2], by SN Andres Fonts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    LCC-19
    USS Blue Ridge
    U.S. Navy
    Flagship

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