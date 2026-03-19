Blue Ridge departs Manila

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U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) departs Manila, Philippines following a scheduled port visit, March 20, 2026. Blue Ridge and embarked U.S. 7th Fleet staff conduct regular Indo-Pacific patrols to deter aggression, strengthen alliances and partnerships, and advance future warfighting capabilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Andres Fonts)