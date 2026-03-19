Seaman Enrique Vasquez stands lee helmsman watch aboard U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) as the ship departs Manila, Philippines following a scheduled port visit, March 20, 2026. Blue Ridge and embarked U.S. 7th Fleet staff conduct regular Indo-Pacific patrols to deter aggression, strengthen alliances and partnerships, and advance future warfighting capabilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Andres Fonts)
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2026 07:38
|Photo ID:
|9575424
|VIRIN:
|260320-N-XP216-1022
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|2.12 MB
|Location:
|MANILA, PH
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|1
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USS Blue Ridge departs Manila, Philippines
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