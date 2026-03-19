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    Blue Ridge departs Manila [Image 1 of 2]

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    Blue Ridge departs Manila

    MANILA, PHILIPPINES

    03.19.2026

    Photo by Seaman Andres Fonts 

    USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19)

    Seaman Enrique Vasquez stands lee helmsman watch aboard U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) as the ship departs Manila, Philippines following a scheduled port visit, March 20, 2026. Blue Ridge and embarked U.S. 7th Fleet staff conduct regular Indo-Pacific patrols to deter aggression, strengthen alliances and partnerships, and advance future warfighting capabilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Andres Fonts)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2026
    Date Posted: 03.20.2026 07:38
    Photo ID: 9575424
    VIRIN: 260320-N-XP216-1022
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 2.12 MB
    Location: MANILA, PH
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Blue Ridge departs Manila [Image 2 of 2], by SN Andres Fonts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    LCC-19
    USSBLUERIDGE
    USS Blue Ridge
    U.S. Navy
    Flagship

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