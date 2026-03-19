USS Blue Ridge departs Manila, Philippines

Photo By Seaman Andres Fonts | U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) departs Manila, Philippines following a scheduled port visit, March 20, 2026. Blue Ridge and embarked U.S. 7th Fleet staff conduct regular Indo-Pacific patrols to deter aggression, strengthen alliances and partnerships, and advance future warfighting capabilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Andres Fonts) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Seaman Andres Fonts | U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) departs Manila, Philippines following...... read more read more

MANILA, Philippines – U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) and embarked U.S. 7th Fleet departed Manila, Philippines following a planned port visit March 16-20, 2026.

During the visit, U.S. 7th Fleet and Blue Ridge hosted U.S. and Philippine military and government distinguished visitors aboard the U.S. Navy’s oldest operational warship. U.S. Embassy of Philippines Charge d’Affairs Y. Robert Ewing served to keynote the evening.

"Thank you to the people of Manila for the warm welcome to your beautiful country," said Capt. Louis F. Catalina IV, Commanding Officer of USS Blue Ridge. "Our Sailors are grateful for the hospitality shown during our visit and for the opportunity to experience Filipino culture. Engagements like this strengthen the enduring partnership between our nations and reinforce our shared commitment to peace, security, and stability in the Indo-Pacific."

During the visit, Vice Adm. Pat J. Hannifin, Commander, U.S. Seventh Fleet, met with Armed Forces of the Philippines to include: Vice Adm. Jose Maria Ambrosio Ezpeleta, Fleet Officer in Command of the Philippine Navy; Rear Adm. Anthony C. Orbe, Fleet Commander of Philippine Navy; and Adm. Ronnie Gavan, Commandant of the Philippine Coast Guard. The meetings reinforced the strong high-end military to military partnership between the U.S. and the Philippines and served to drive the relationship forward as Balikatan 2026 approaches.

Hannifin also paid his respects to 16,859 military members laid to rest at the Manila American Cemetery and Memorial. Hannifin presented a wreath to honor the largest number of WWII fallen of any American Battlefield Monument.

During the port visit, the crew explored the country’s rich culture through sightseeing, providing service members the opportunity to authentically experience a new culture.

The U.S. Navy shares a longstanding alliance with the Philippines with the signing of the Mutual Defense Treaty in 1951. The U.S.-Philippine alliance is critical for advancing our shared interest and upholding a free and open Indo-Pacific, which bolsters deterrence, signals unwavering resolve, and aligns our collective efforts to preserve regional stability.

U.S. 7th Fleet, embarked aboard Blue Ridge, commands the world’s largest forward-deployed fleet with the primary mission of providing operational control and planning for its forces in the Western Pacific and Indian Oceans, while promoting regional stability and maritime security through engagements with Allies and partners.

The Blue Ridge and U.S. 7th Fleet conduct regular Indo-Pacific patrols to deter aggression, strengthen alliances and partnerships, and advance future warfighting capabilities.