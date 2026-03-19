CMP Talladega Spring Classic

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On March 18, 2026, Spc. John Marshall, an instructor assigned to the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit, assists Staff Sgt. Michael Brown, a soldier assigned to the 335th Signal Command (Theather). Brown competed in the Civilian Marksmanship Program Talladega Spring Classics' M16 Service rifle training and competition at the CMP Talladega Marksmanship park in Talladega, AL. The event was hosted with support from the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit. The event runs from March 17-22 and gives service members and civilians the opportunity to sharpen their skills and compete in a variety of disciplines, including small arms, shotguns and M16 service rifle events.



(U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Eric Goins)