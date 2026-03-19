CMP Talladega Spring Classic

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On March 18, 2026, Sgt 1st Class Matthew Emery, a soldier assigned to the 335th Signal Command (Theather), competed in the Civilian Marksmanship Program Talladega Spring Classics' M16 Service rifle training and competition at the CMP Talladega Marksmanship park in Talladega, AL. The event was hosted with support from the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit. The event runs from March 17-22 and gives service members and civilians the opportunity to sharpen their skills and compete in a variety of disciplines, including small arms, shotguns and M16 service rifle events.



(U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Eric Goins)