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    CMP Talladega Spring Classic [Image 4 of 6]

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    CMP Talladega Spring Classic

    UNITED STATES

    03.18.2026

    Photo by Pfc. Eric Goins 

    335th Signal Command (Theater)

    On March 18, 2026, ammunition that hasn't been fired yet, waits for the shooter to load it at the Civilian Marksmanship Program Talladega Spring Classics' M16 Service rifle training and competition at the CMP Talladega Marksmanship park in Talladega, AL. The event was hosted with support from the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit. The event runs from March 17-22 and gives service members and civilians the opportunity to sharpen their skills and compete in a variety of disciplines, including small arms, shotguns and M16 service rifle events.

    (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Eric Goins)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2026
    Date Posted: 03.20.2026 07:20
    Photo ID: 9575418
    VIRIN: 260318-A-CR163-1004
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 10.72 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, CMP Talladega Spring Classic [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Eric Goins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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