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    Freedom Shield 26: Joint Fuel and Water Trainings [Image 2 of 4]

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    Freedom Shield 26: Joint Fuel and Water Trainings

    YEONCHEON, SOUTH KOREA

    03.17.2026

    Photo by Spc. Mark Bowman 

    2ID Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 194th Division Sustainment Support Brigade, Division Sustainment Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, transfer fuel alongside a South Korean civilian petroleum worker near Yeoncheon, South Korea, March 18, 2026. Champion Brigade joined with ROKA to train on converting U.S. fuel to compatibility with ROKA vehicles and purifying natural sources of water, reinforcing interoperability between the two armies.
    Freedom Shield is an annual combined exercise conducted in support of the ROK-U.S. Mutual Defense Treaty signed in 1953. This combined exercise highlights the ironclad commitment between the two nations to maintain a robust combined defense posture and to defend the people of the ROK and the United States from any threat or adversary. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Mark Bowman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2026
    Date Posted: 03.20.2026 04:26
    Photo ID: 9575200
    VIRIN: 260318-A-BF020-1002
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 1.03 MB
    Location: YEONCHEON, KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Freedom Shield 26: Joint Fuel and Water Trainings [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Mark Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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