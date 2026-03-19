Champion Brigade Holds Combined Fuel and Water Training

Photo By Spc. Mark Bowman | Republic of Korea Soldiers and U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 194th Division Sustainment Support Brigade, Division Sustainment Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, drive to joint fuel and water purification training near Yeoncheon, South Korea, March 18, 2026. Champion Brigade joined with ROKA to train on converting U.S. fuel to compatibility with ROKA vehicles and purifying natural sources of water, reinforcing interoperability between the two armies. Freedom Shield is an annual combined exercise conducted in support of the ROK-U.S. Mutual Defense Treaty signed in 1953. This combined exercise highlights the ironclad commitment between the two nations to maintain a robust combined defense posture and to defend the people of the ROK and the United States from any threat or adversary. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Mark Bowman) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Spc. Mark Bowman | Republic of Korea Soldiers and U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 194th Division...... read more read more

YEONCHEON, South Korea – U.S. Army Soldiers train with Korean military forces on contingency support operations during Freedom Shield 26.

Soldiers with 194th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, Division Sustainment Brigade (DSB), 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, joined soldiers from 6th Logistic Support Group, 1st Logistic Support Command, Republic of Korea Army, for combined fuel and water training March 18, 2026.

Freedom Shield 2026 is an annual combined command post and field training exercise conducted to validate combined readiness and improve coordination between U.S. and Republic of Korea (ROK) forces. The exercise incorporates maneuver operations, aviation integration, and sustainment activities under realistic training conditions.

Part of that sustainment training was both military and civil support. The same capabilities used to sustain combat forces are also essential for providing life-saving support to the public.

By ensuring U.S. and ROK forces can seamlessly share clean water and fuel, the exercise builds a self-sufficient force ready for any situation. This shared logistical strength is necessary for combined operations.

Part of the exercise tested the DSB’s ability to provide safe, clean drinking water to both troops and civilians wherever it might be needed. Using a Tactical Water Purification System, DSB, or the Champion Brigade, and its ROK partners can purify waters from natural sources and pump it into storage tanks.

U.S. Army Warrant Officer Jose Rodriguez, a petroleum systems technician assigned to Water Platoon, Alpha Company, 194th DSSB, said, “This type of equipment can be used to support people during hurricanes and bacterial infections to water sources. We can actually provide potable water to civilian populations.”

In addition to water, Soldiers also honed their craft using the Fuel System Supply Point to test and pump fuel with the ROK Army to ensure the combined forces can operate from a shared supply even when ordinary sources are unavailable.

Capt. Louis Matos, commander of Alpha Company, said, “From synchronized fuel distribution and joint petroleum analysis to tactical logistics package operations and water purification and distribution, our Soldiers proved that our systems, processes and personnel are fully interoperable. We are ready to support both U.S. and ROK forces.”

Alpha Company soldiers demonstrated the meticulous process of testing fuel and water, certifying their ability to carry out the high standards required for this precise work and building shared expertise at every level of the combined force.

Ultimately, by sharing these essential skills, the U.S. and ROK soldiers strengthen the interoperability that is the hallmark of their alliance.

Rodriguez said, “This type of opportunity to train under pressure with realistic factors gives you a better perspective of how important our work is. It’s not just purifying water; we’re actually supporting both our nations.”