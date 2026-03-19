Freedom Shield 26: Joint Fuel and Water Trainings

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U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 194th Division Sustainment Support Brigade, Division Sustainment Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, collect processed fuel for transfer to Republic of Korea vehicles near Yeoncheon, South Korea, March 18, 2026. Champion Brigade joined with ROKA to train on converting U.S. fuel to compatibility with ROKA vehicles and purifying natural sources of water, reinforcing interoperability between the two armies.

Freedom Shield is an annual combined exercise conducted in support of the ROK-U.S. Mutual Defense Treaty signed in 1953. This combined exercise highlights the ironclad commitment between the two nations to maintain a robust combined defense posture and to defend the people of the ROK and the United States from any threat or adversary. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Mark Bowman)