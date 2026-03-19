374 LRS loads heavy equipment during BM26

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A K-loader waits to be loaded onto a C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron during exercise Beverly Midnight 2026 at Yokota Air Base, Japan, March 11, 2026. BM26 provides an opportunity for Airmen to strengthen operational readiness and enhance coordination across units supporting airlift operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kayla Karelas)