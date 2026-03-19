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    374 LRS loads heavy equipment during BM26 [Image 1 of 5]

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    374 LRS loads heavy equipment during BM26

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    03.10.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Kayla Karelas 

    374th Airlift Wing

    From left, U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Danielle Sugrue, 374th Logistics Readiness Squadron combat mobility technician, and Airman 1st Class Jennifer Pacheco, 374th LRS outbound cargo technician, prepare to load a K-loader onto a C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron during exercise Beverly Midnight 2026 at Yokota Air Base, Japan, March 11, 2026. This exercise provides unique opportunities to synchronize and integrate various forces across Japan into joint, coalition and bilateral training from simulated forward operating bases. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kayla Karelas)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2026
    Date Posted: 03.20.2026 01:52
    Photo ID: 9575131
    VIRIN: 260311-F-MU566-1018
    Resolution: 5275x3410
    Size: 2.38 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, 374 LRS loads heavy equipment during BM26 [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Kayla Karelas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    374 LRS loads heavy equipment during BM26
    374 LRS loads heavy equipment during BM26
    374 LRS loads heavy equipment during BM26
    374 LRS loads heavy equipment during BM26

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    LRS
    BEVERLYMIDNIGHT
    exercise
    PACAF
    BM26

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