374 LRS loads heavy equipment during BM26

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From left, U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Danielle Sugrue, 374th Logistics Readiness Squadron combat mobility technician, and Airman 1st Class Jennifer Pacheco, 374th LRS outbound cargo technician, prepare to load a K-loader onto a C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron during exercise Beverly Midnight 2026 at Yokota Air Base, Japan, March 11, 2026. This exercise provides unique opportunities to synchronize and integrate various forces across Japan into joint, coalition and bilateral training from simulated forward operating bases. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kayla Karelas)