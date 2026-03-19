MCAS Miramar Barracks Bash

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U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Nathan Gutierrez, left, a warehouse packing and marking clerk, and Lance Cpl. Cayden Castro, a personal property office clerk, Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, pose for a photo at the Barracks Bash on MCAS Miramar, California, March 18, 2026. The Barracks Bash provided an opportunity for Marines living in the barracks to relax and build unit cohesion as they socialize and strengthen relationships with activities such as potato sack races, horseshoes, connect four, jousting, sumo wrestling, axe throwing, and more. The Barracks Bash reinforces esprit de corps, enhances morale, and demonstrates leadership’s commitment to the welfare of the Marines who sustain operational excellence at MCAS Miramar. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Zoey Williams)