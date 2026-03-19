MCAS Miramar Barracks Bash

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U.S. Marines attend the Barracks Bash on Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, March 18, 2026. The Barracks Bash provided an opportunity for Marines living in the barracks to relax and build unit cohesion as they socialize and strengthen relationships with activities such as potato sack races, horseshoes, connect four, jousting, sumo wrestling, axe throwing, and more. The Barracks Bash reinforces esprit de corps, enhances morale, and demonstrates leadership’s commitment to the welfare of the Marines who sustain operational excellence at MCAS Miramar. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Zoey Williams)