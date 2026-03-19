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    MCAS Miramar Barracks Bash [Image 2 of 4]

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    MCAS Miramar Barracks Bash

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Zoey Williams 

    Marine Corps Air Station Miramar

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpls. Andre Ramos, left, and Samuel Ortiz, both administrative clerks for Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, pose for a photo at the Barracks Bash on MCAS Miramar, California, March 18, 2026. The Barracks Bash provided an opportunity for Marines living in the barracks to relax and build unit cohesion as they socialize and strengthen relationships with activities such as potato sack races, horseshoes, connect four, jousting, sumo wrestling, axe throwing, and more. The Barracks Bash reinforces esprit de corps, enhances morale, and demonstrates leadership’s commitment to the welfare of the Marines who sustain operational excellence at MCAS Miramar. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Zoey Williams)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2026
    Date Posted: 03.19.2026 19:03
    Photo ID: 9574940
    VIRIN: 260318-M-WV501-1174
    Resolution: 3926x2438
    Size: 1.95 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, MCAS Miramar Barracks Bash [Image 4 of 4], by LCpl Zoey Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Barracks
    MCAS Miramar
    Barracks Bash
    Marines
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