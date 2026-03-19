MCAS Miramar Reopens Active Duty Recreation Center

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U.S. Marines Corps Cpl. Kyren Rachael, an engineer surveyor, plays pool at a ribbon cutting ceremony celebrating the reopening and renovation of the Active Duty Recreation Center at MCAS Miramar, California, March 18, 2026. ADRC provides a space for Marines and Sailors to relax and socialize, with amenities such as an arcade and gaming room, volleyball and basketball courts, a kitchen and movie room, and other resources through the Single Marines Program. SMP is dedicated to hosting a variety of spaces and activities to build camaraderie among service members and to promote healthy work-life balance. (U.S. Marine Corps photo Lance Cpl. Zoey Williams)