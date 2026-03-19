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    MCAS Miramar Reopens Active Duty Recreation Center [Image 1 of 5]

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    MCAS Miramar Reopens Active Duty Recreation Center

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Zoey Williams 

    Marine Corps Air Station Miramar

    U.S. Marines Corps Sgt. Maj. Alexander Garcia, the sergeant major of Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, and civilian attendees speak at a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the reopening and renovation of the Active Duty Recreation Center at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, March 18, 2026. ADRC provides a space for Marines and Sailors to relax and socialize, with amenities such as an arcade and gaming room, volleyball and basketball courts, a kitchen and movie room, and other resources through the Single Marines Program. SMP is dedicated to hosting a variety of spaces and activities to build camaraderie among service members and to promote healthy work-life balance. (U.S. Marine Corps photo Lance Cpl. Zoey Williams)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2026
    Date Posted: 03.19.2026 17:55
    Photo ID: 9574842
    VIRIN: 260318-M-WV501-1004
    Resolution: 4695x3132
    Size: 2.9 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, MCAS Miramar Reopens Active Duty Recreation Center [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Zoey Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    MCAS Miramar Reopens Active Duty Recreation Center
    MCAS Miramar Reopens Active Duty Recreation Center
    MCAS Miramar Reopens Active Duty Recreation Center

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    MCAS Miramar
    ADRC
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    Renovation
    Active Duty Recreation Center

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