MCAS Miramar Reopens Active Duty Recreation Center

U.S. Marines Corps Sgt. Maj. Alexander Garcia, the sergeant major of Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, and civilian attendees cut the ribbon at a ceremony to celebrate the reopening and renovation of the Active Duty Recreation Center at MCAS Miramar, California, March 18, 2026. ADRC provides a space for Marines and Sailors to relax and socialize, with amenities such as an arcade and gaming room, volleyball and basketball courts, a kitchen and movie room, and other resources through the Single Marines Program. SMP is dedicated to hosting a variety of spaces and activities to build camaraderie among service members and to promote healthy work-life balance. (U.S. Marine Corps photo Lance Cpl. Zoey Williams)
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2026 17:55
|Photo ID:
|9574843
|VIRIN:
|260318-M-WV501-1043
|Resolution:
|5761x3843
|Size:
|4.96 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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