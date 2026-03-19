920th Rescue Wing conducts SAREX 25 exercises

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A special mission aviator assigned to the 301st Rescue Squadron operates a hoist aboard an HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopter to recover pararescuemen from the ocean during SAREX 2025 off the coast of Florida, March 10, 2025. SAREX is an annual joint exercise designed to strengthen search and rescue interoperability between U.S. and Canadian forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Darius Sostre-Miroir)