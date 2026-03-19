920th Rescue Wing conducts SAREX 25 exercises

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Pararescuemen assigned to the 308th Rescue Squadron enter an HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopter after being hoisted from the ocean during SAREX 2025 off the coast of Florida, March 10, 2025. SAREX is an annual joint exercise designed to strengthen search and rescue interoperability between U.S. and Canadian forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Darius Sostre-Miroir)