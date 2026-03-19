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    920th Rescue Wing conducts SAREX 25 exercises [Image 16 of 19]

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    920th Rescue Wing conducts SAREX 25 exercises

    KEY WEST, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2025

    Photo by Master Sgt. Darius Sostre-Miroir 

    920th Rescue Wing

    Pararescuemen assigned to the 308th Rescue Squadron are hoisted from the ocean toward an HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopter during SAREX 2025 off the coast of Florida, March 10, 2025. SAREX is an annual joint exercise designed to strengthen search and rescue interoperability between U.S. and Canadian forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Darius Sostre-Miroir)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2025
    Date Posted: 03.19.2026 17:40
    Photo ID: 9574817
    VIRIN: 250310-F-UG813-1009
    Resolution: 3858x2323
    Size: 1.19 MB
    Location: KEY WEST, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 920th Rescue Wing conducts SAREX 25 exercises [Image 19 of 19], by MSgt Darius Sostre-Miroir, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    920th Rescue Wing conducts SAREX 25 exercises
    920th Rescue Wing conducts SAREX 25 exercises
    920th Rescue Wing conducts SAREX 25 exercises
    920th Rescue Wing conducts SAREX 25 exercises
    920th Rescue Wing conducts SAREX 25 exercises
    920th Rescue Wing conducts SAREX 25 exercises
    920th Rescue Wing conducts SAREX 25 exercises
    920th Rescue Wing conducts SAREX 25 exercises
    920th Rescue Wing conducts SAREX 25 exercises
    920th Rescue Wing conducts SAREX 25 exercises
    920th Rescue Wing conducts SAREX 25 exercises
    920th Rescue Wing conducts SAREX 25 exercises
    920th Rescue Wing conducts SAREX 25 exercises
    920th Rescue Wing conducts SAREX 25 exercises
    920th Rescue Wing conducts SAREX 25 exercises
    920th Rescue Wing conducts SAREX 25 exercises
    920th Rescue Wing conducts SAREX 25 exercises
    920th Rescue Wing conducts SAREX 25 exercises
    920th Rescue Wing conducts SAREX 25 exercises

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